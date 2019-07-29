International Business Machine (IBM) Market Valuation Declined While Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $1.80 Million; National Asset Management Has Raised Its W P Carey (WPC) Position

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 130.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,296 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, up from 3,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 539,946 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $150.82. About 1.10M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 602,489 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 1,985 shares. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,457 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 37,928 shares. 1,750 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. 1,018 were reported by Reilly Advsr Limited Co. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America reported 147,964 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Maple Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Evergreen Capital Limited Com owns 5,046 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group holds 32,200 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 60,744 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Edgemoor Investment Advsr, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,638 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO) by 28,206 shares to 7,068 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,489 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Na holds 1.29% or 77,451 shares. Savant Capital Limited Company owns 8,303 shares. Ar Asset has invested 1.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Leisure Capital Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,438 shares. Cls Investments holds 0% or 1,057 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Destination Wealth owns 5,197 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 4.89M shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested in 0.29% or 123,709 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1.80 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.87% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.54 million shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Company stated it has 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).