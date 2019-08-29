International Business Machine (IBM) Holding Upped by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $295.55. About 271,781 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 2.60M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc reported 13,707 shares stake. Blackrock Inc reported 60.31 million shares. 37,910 are held by Exane Derivatives. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.04% or 2,641 shares. 11,723 are held by Bahl Gaynor Inc. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated invested in 0.68% or 6,950 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd reported 16,082 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.6% or 50,811 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na has invested 1.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). One Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 2,853 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jp Marvel Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 27,847 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.54% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Foster Motley reported 0.42% stake. 622,329 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bank. 75,181 were reported by Dodge And Cox.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.18% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 5.09 million shares. Moreover, Mairs & has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,000 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 3,873 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.22% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 1,360 were reported by Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd. American Interest Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 31,494 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Limited Com stated it has 9,625 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 1,255 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 247 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The New York-based Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).