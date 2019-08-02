International Business Machine (IBM) Holder American Research & Management Has Cut Holding as Share Value Rose; Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed Position in Stag Industrial (STAG) as Share Price Rose

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $147.23. About 6.10 million shares traded or 77.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 24,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 42,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 66,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 580,676 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,451 shares to 4,961 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Retirement Plan accumulated 37,600 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.16% or 4,767 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc reported 4,855 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 516,761 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 33,416 shares. California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc accumulated 2,253 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,382 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 25,695 shares. Pettee Inc holds 1.18% or 13,227 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 33,542 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Hourglass Limited Com reported 45,440 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 58,406 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intnl Bus. Mach UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Mixed Quarter for IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.