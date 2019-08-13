International Business Machine (IBM) Holder American Research & Management Cut Holding as Stock Rose; As Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Has Raised by $33.59 Million Its Holding

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 138.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 287,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 494,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.26M, up from 206,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 4.08M shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Lp invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamilton Lane Limited Co has 72,282 shares for 4.51% of their portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt has invested 4.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruffer Llp invested in 47,001 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wealth Architects Limited Co invested in 13,408 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 34,231 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc invested 7.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 126,433 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1.03% or 17,526 shares. Regions holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.63 million shares. Veritas Mngmt Llp stated it has 920,773 shares or 10.62% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.42% or 224,018 shares. Ser Automobile Association owns 8.57M shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 644,447 shares. Thomas White International Ltd accumulated 11,767 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 1.91 million shares to 4.77M shares, valued at $309.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 1.78M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.60 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.