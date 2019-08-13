International Business Machine (IBM) Holder American Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $473,478; As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Welch & Forbes Trimmed Position

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 2.72M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 11,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 388,946 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.67 million, down from 400,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $207.3. About 402,036 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill accumulated 0.49% or 5,675 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 143,595 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.3% or 16,922 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc stated it has 13,775 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Park National Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 46,111 shares. 66,999 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Cidel Asset has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Orrstown Fincl accumulated 1,224 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 168,623 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 631,587 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 80,227 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co reported 58,869 shares stake. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.73 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 118,704 shares to 156,954 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Ozk by 34,254 shares to 60,233 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).