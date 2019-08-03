International Business Mac (IBM) Stock Value Rose While First Personal Financial Services Trimmed Its Holding by $2.36 Million; Bbva Compass Bancshares Trimmed British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) Stake as Shares Declined

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 82.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 16,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 20,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98 million shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) by 59.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 13,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 9,246 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, down from 22,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.96B market cap company. It closed at $37.7 lastly. It is down 34.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) by 3,045 shares to 25,134 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Ind (BND) by 7,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.6% or 7,266 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta reported 18,270 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs holds 0.24% or 5.69M shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 27,423 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc accumulated 164,280 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 5,810 shares in its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cwm Limited reported 10,782 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.24% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 751,013 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,013 shares. Pacifica Cap Invs Ltd, California-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 57,325 shares stake. Aperio Grp Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 509,733 shares.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,720 shares to 1,850 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

