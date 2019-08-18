International Business Mac (IBM) Stock Price Rose While Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.60 Million; Phoenix Investment Adviser Holding in Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 52,599 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 63,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 317,971 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN)

