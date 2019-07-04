International Business Mac (IBM) Shareholder Howe & Rusling Lifted Its Position; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increased Encana (ECA) Stake by $311,598

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 156.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 7,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 4,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 127,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 11.92M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,527 shares to 144,070 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 18,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,240 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Investments Communication reported 0.99% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tradewinds Lc reported 1,604 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Crossvault Limited Com has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 3,973 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Llc reported 35,461 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 5,399 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp holds 20,824 shares. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated has 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sol Capital has 0.31% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,766 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 1.67% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 66,999 shares. 1,515 are held by Beck Ltd. Fairfield Bush Comm has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,530 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui, a Japan-based fund reported 3.82M shares.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,019 shares to 379,906 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,585 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

