International Business Mac (IBM) Holder First Personal Financial Services Has Decreased Holding; Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Market Valuation Declined While Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lifted Holding by $370,560

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 92,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 114,837 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4701. About 769,762 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 82.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 16,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 20,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.67. About 1.47 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,404 shares to 50,393 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solut (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.67 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 56,516 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 3,821 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank holds 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 10,985 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cidel Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Family Firm stated it has 2,528 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,161 shares. Howland Capital Limited Liability owns 9,736 shares. Zevin Asset holds 0.22% or 4,781 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs holds 0% or 19,280 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 9,877 shares. Whitnell, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,772 shares. Signature Estate & Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 1,958 shares. First Bank & Trust reported 9,122 shares stake. North Star Asset Management accumulated 0.1% or 8,507 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

