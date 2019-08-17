International Business Ma (IBM) Stake Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co; Vident Investment Advisory Has Decreased Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stake by $416,576

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 6,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 6,813 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 13,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 1.36M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in International Business Ma (IBM) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 18,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 138,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57 million, up from 119,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in International Business Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 2.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nottingham invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.8% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 319,572 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,121 shares. Wharton Business Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,654 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,336 shares. Texas-based Tctc Hldg has invested 3.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 78,726 shares. Highland Cap Management Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,548 shares. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,940 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wade G W reported 9,802 shares stake. Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 2.76% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Penbrook Mngmt Llc owns 1,700 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Cortland Incorporated Mo holds 3,848 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Gr (NYSE:AIG) by 10,824 shares to 97,021 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Systems In (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,352 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Etf (IVV).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3,469 shares to 6,449 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 63,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.