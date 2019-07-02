International Business Ma (IBM) Share Value Declined While Security National Trust Co Has Increased Stake by $322,326; V F (VFC) Market Valuation Rose While Congress Asset Management Company Cut Its Position by $5.69 Million

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 66,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 700,257 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.86 million, down from 766,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 1.29 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Ma (IBM) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,425 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 15,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.88. About 3.38M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. 12,552 shares were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN, worth $1.04 million on Monday, January 28. The insider MEAGHER LAURA C sold 8,894 shares worth $759,462.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Management holds 0.05% or 14,350 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 98,659 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Amg National Trust Bankshares holds 7.82% or 1.46M shares. Cls Investments Ltd Llc holds 0% or 931 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust owns 91,692 shares. Point72 Asset Lp owns 34,419 shares. Fmr has 6.71M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.38% or 133,426 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap Advisors holds 3,563 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested in 3,458 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 36,125 shares. 24.03 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. Essex Financial owns 5,000 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Corp owns 120,417 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubbell Inc Cl B by 5,565 shares to 45,513 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 31,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI).

