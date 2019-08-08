International Busin (IBM) Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $1.03 Million; Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While St Johns Investment Management Company Lowered by $355,240 Its Holding

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Busin (IBM) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 7,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 51,779 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 59,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Busin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $139.25. About 1.73 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being 'caught flat-footed' by data leak; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Pledges to Curb Abuses Before 2018 Elections: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA USED FACEBOOK DATA IN 2016 CAMPAIGN; 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 27/03/2018 – Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower behind the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, is set to appear in front of U.K. lawmakers on Tuesday; 10/04/2018 – Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to "find some interesting information about people." via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Playboy Deactivates its Facebook Account

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Mixed Quarter for IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.00 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 24.30 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is When to Buy the Dip in Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, View Tepid – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Facebook Will Be One of the Biggest Earnings Reports This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.