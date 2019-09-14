International Bus Mach (IBM) Valuation Rose While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position; Matarin Capital Management Stake in Photronics (PLAB) Has Trimmed by $2.71 Million

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in International Bus Mach (IBM) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 125,797 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.35M, down from 128,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in International Bus Mach for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 69.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc analyzed 338,667 shares as the company's stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 146,247 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 484,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $747.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 425,926 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $10.08 million for 18.55 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ready Capital Corp by 39,530 shares to 57,471 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Nasdaq:PLAB – GlobeNewswire" on February 21, 2019

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 4,368 shares to 28,130 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).