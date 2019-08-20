International Bncshrs Com (IBOC) Valuation Declined While Reinhart Partners Has Lifted by $1.50 Million Its Position; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder St James Investment Company Raised Position by $1.15 Million as Stock Price Declined

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in International Bncshrs Com (IBOC) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 39,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% . The institutional investor held 118,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 78,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in International Bncshrs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 148,053 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC; 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.16M, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 1.54 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset

More notable recent International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IBC Reports 40% Increase in Year to Date 2018 Earnings – Business Wire” on November 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “IBC Bank earnings take a hit in 2016 – San Antonio Business Journal” on February 27, 2017. More interesting news about International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “International Bancshares Corporation Announces Appointment of New Director – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE gives SA oil company extension to raise stock price – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 18, 2018.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,669 shares to 356,230 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,374 shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (NYSE:WTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold IBOC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.48 million shares or 1.04% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York owns 24,403 shares. The New York-based Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 39,108 shares in its portfolio. 134,883 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement. First Mercantile Tru reported 6,071 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 112,565 shares. D E Shaw And Co has 0.01% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 270,263 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.06% or 355,846 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 0% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 19,742 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 19 shares. Reinhart Prtn invested in 0.42% or 118,323 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 50,337 shares. Proshare Ltd Company has 0% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 9,166 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $183,850 activity.