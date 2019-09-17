International Bancshares (IBOC) to pay $0.55 on Oct 15, 2019; CYBER AGENT ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN J (CYAGF) Shorts Decreased By 4.83%

CYBER AGENT INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN J (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) had a decrease of 4.83% in short interest. CYAGF’s SI was 2.80 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.83% from 2.94M shares previously. It closed at $37.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) is expected to pay $0.55 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:IBOC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. International Bancshares Corp’s current price of $39.85 translates into 1.38% yield. International Bancshares Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 129,372 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC; 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $183,850 activity. RESENDEZ ROBERTO R also bought $72,850 worth of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares.

More notable recent International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Bancshares declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 34% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “International Bancshares Corporation Announces 19 Percent Increase in Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold International Bancshares Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 0.63% more from 37.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 9,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone reported 40 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0.05% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York reported 31,779 shares. Aperio Gp Lc has 0% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Principal Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 235,737 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 26,643 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 13,466 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 22,900 shares. Sei Investments reported 8,638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 15,562 shares. Polaris Cap Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC).

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

CyberAgent, Inc. operates as an Internet services firm in Japan. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. It offers blogging, community, and game services for smartphones; and operates as an advertising agency specializing in Internet advertising services. It has a 113.28 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and provides smartphone games for the platforms of other companies, as well as the game platforms, such as Mobage and Gree, App Store, and Google Play.