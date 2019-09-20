International Bancshares (IBOC) to pay $0.55 on Oct 15, 2019; ALSTOM ORDINARY SHARES PROV REGROUPEMENT (AOMFF) SI Decreased By 28.5%

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) is expected to pay $0.55 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:IBOC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. International Bancshares Corp’s current price of $39.60 translates into 1.39% yield. International Bancshares Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 217,084 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing; 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold International Bancshares Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 0.63% more from 37.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,170 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Swiss Bank reported 103,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 2,711 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 171,613 shares. Invesco holds 914,753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.27M are held by Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 190,515 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,046 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 40 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0.01% or 615,220 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl owns 17,111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 115,625 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management accumulated 5,720 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC).

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

