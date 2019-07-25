International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares Corporation 38 4.32 N/A 3.22 12.41 Enterprise Financial Services Corp 42 4.69 N/A 3.61 11.53

Demonstrates International Bancshares Corporation and Enterprise Financial Services Corp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Enterprise Financial Services Corp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. International Bancshares Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of International Bancshares Corporation and Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0.00% 13.2% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

International Bancshares Corporation has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Enterprise Financial Services Corp has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of International Bancshares Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 72.6% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.6% of International Bancshares Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Bancshares Corporation -2.89% -1.04% 3.2% -1.26% -5.04% 16.08% Enterprise Financial Services Corp -0.98% -4.11% -7.91% -9.02% -21.69% 10.5%

For the past year International Bancshares Corporation was more bullish than Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Enterprise Financial Services Corp beats International Bancshares Corporation.