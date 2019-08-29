International Bancshares Cor (IBOC) Holder State Street Decreased Its Position as Share Value Declined; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.18 Million

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.29. About 5.06 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS

State Street Corp decreased its stake in International Bancshares Cor (IBOC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 93,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.29 million, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in International Bancshares Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 59,068 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing; 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $183,850 activity.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 28,791 shares to 472,879 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 41,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (NYSE:ALEX).

