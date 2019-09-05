Internap (INAP) Was Downgraded by Raymond James; 2 Analysts Covering Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP)‘s Strong Buy rating is no longer valid. The firm rating was decreased by professional analysts at Raymond James to Outperform. They have a TP of $10.0000 on INAP.

More notable recent Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INAP Announces Multi-Year Expanded Bare Metal Environment for Multinational B2B Search Technology Company – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “INAP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) Suggests It’s 46% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Leading Global Financial Institution Signs Multi-Year Renewal as Anchor Tenant in INAP’s Flagship Phoenix Data Center – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INAP Names Michael T. Sicoli President and CFO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology well-known provider of Internet infrastructure services. The company has market cap of $74.70 million. It operates through two business divisions, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

Analysts await Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.61 EPS, up 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by Internap Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.79% EPS growth.

It closed at $2.21 lastly. It is down 69.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.15% the S&P500. Some Historical INAP News: 08/03/2018 InterNAP 4Q Loss/Shr 35c; 26/03/2018 – InterNAP Received Consents From Lenders to Lower Interest Rate on $433.5 M Senior Secured Term Loan; 08/03/2018 – InterNAP 4Q Loss $6.93M; 10/04/2018 – INTERNAP CORP SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – lNAP’s subsidiary iWeb Technologies Inc. Selected by Global Visual Effects Studio for Customized Private Cloud Rendering; 17/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.17% STAKE IN INTERNAP CORPORATION; 08/03/2018 – InterNAP Sees FY Rev $320M-$330M; 03/05/2018 – INTERNAP CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE OF $320-$330 MLN, ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $105-$115 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $40-$45 MLN; 08/03/2018 – InterNAP 4Q Rev $70M; 14/05/2018 – INAP Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 498,587 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 76.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

