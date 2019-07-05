Internap (INAP) Reaches $3.19 After 6.00% Down Move; Intact Investment Management Has Trimmed Methanex (MEOH) Holding

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Methanex Corp (MEOH) stake by 9.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 6,900 shares as Methanex Corp (MEOH)’s stock declined 14.18%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 62,500 shares with $4.74 million value, down from 69,400 last quarter. Methanex Corp now has $3.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 105,760 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

The stock of Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.185. About 183,146 shares traded. Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) has declined 71.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.91% the S&P500. Some Historical INAP News: 03/05/2018 – InterNAP Backs FY18 Rev $320M-$330M; 14/05/2018 – InterNAP Sats Robert M. Dennerlein Stepping Dn as Chief Fincl Officer; 20/03/2018 – lNAP’s subsidiary iWeb Technologies Inc. Selected by Global Visual Effects Studio for Customized Private Cloud Rendering; 03/05/2018 – InterNAP 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 10/04/2018 – INTERNAP CORP SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 12/03/2018 – InterNAP Network Services Corp. – An SEC probe disclosed in the 10-K filed a year ago (Mar-2017) was confirmed as ongoing (published 18-Jan) $INAP; 14/05/2018 – INAP SAYS DENNERLEIN STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 11/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 24.39% STAKE IN INTERNAP CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – Vivox Expands Partnership with INAP for Colocation and Performance IP™ Services at Boston Data CenterThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $85.15 million company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $2.99 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:INAP worth $5.11M less.

More notable recent Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INAP Announces Expansion of Los Angeles Flagship Data Center – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LGE Community Credit Union Selects INAP Data Centers for Managed Multicloud Services – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ubersmith’s New Integration with QuickBooks Online Helps Improve Subscription Business Performance and Forecasting – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology well-known provider of Internet infrastructure services. The company has market cap of $85.15 million. It operates through two business divisions, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

Analysts await Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 20.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.69 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Internap Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.73% EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 90,700 shares to 267,200 valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co stake by 21,200 shares and now owns 169,100 shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was raised too.

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 57.71% or $1.01 from last year’s $1.75 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $57.24M for 15.32 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.37% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Methanex had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) rating on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Hold” rating by Tudor Pickering on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Methanex Corporation (MEOH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albemarle, Methanex and Alamos Gold – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy As They Hit 52-Week Lows – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Methanex (MEOH) – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.