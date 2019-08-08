Internap (INAP) Reaches $2.10 After 9.00% Down Move; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Decreased By $1.29 Million Its Qad (QADA) Holding

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased Qad Inc (QADA) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as Qad Inc (QADA)’s stock declined 7.82%. The Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 50,000 shares with $2.15M value, down from 80,000 last quarter. Qad Inc now has $756.62M valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 28,634 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M

The stock of Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.031 during the last trading session, reaching $2.099. About 239,407 shares traded. Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) has declined 69.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.15% the S&P500. Some Historical INAP News: 14/05/2018 – DediPath Chooses INAP for East Coast Infrastructure Expansion; 26/03/2018 – INAP Completes Debt Repricing; 30/04/2018 – Vivox Expands Partnership with INAP for Colocation and Performance IPTM Services at Boston Data Center; 14/05/2018 – INAP SAYS DENNERLEIN STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 26/03/2018 – InterNAP Received Consents From Lenders to Lower Interest Rate on $433.5 M Senior Secured Term Loan; 26/03/2018 – INTERNAP CORP INAP.O – RECEIVED CONSENTS FROM ITS LENDERS TO THE AMENDMENT TO LOWER INTEREST RATE ON ITS $433.5 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN; 14/05/2018 – INAP Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Internap Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INAP); 08/03/2018 – InterNAP 4Q Loss $6.93M; 08/03/2018 – InterNAP 4Q Rev $70MThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $56.11 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $1.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:INAP worth $5.05M less.

More notable recent Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Internap Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INAP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “INAP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INAP Realigns Finance Team Nasdaq:INAP – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “INAP Launches First-of-Its-Kind Managed Cloud and Monitoring Service – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Industry Leader Expands Partnership with INAP for Cloud Security – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology well-known provider of Internet infrastructure services. The company has market cap of $56.11 million. It operates through two business divisions, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

Among 2 analysts covering QAD (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by FBR Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of QADA in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.