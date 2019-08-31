Internap Corporation (INAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

We are contrasting Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap Corporation 4 0.19 N/A -3.12 0.00 CGI Inc. 73 0.00 N/A 3.26 23.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2% CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Internap Corporation has a 2.91 beta, while its volatility is 191.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CGI Inc. has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Internap Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, CGI Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. CGI Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Internap Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Internap Corporation and CGI Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Internap Corporation’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 581.82%. Competitively CGI Inc. has a consensus target price of $83, with potential upside of 5.76%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Internap Corporation seems more appealing than CGI Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Internap Corporation and CGI Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 70%. About 6.9% of Internap Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.4% of CGI Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19% CGI Inc. -3.12% -0.18% 7.52% 17.59% 20.92% 25.72%

For the past year Internap Corporation has -28.19% weaker performance while CGI Inc. has 25.72% stronger performance.

Summary

CGI Inc. beats Internap Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.