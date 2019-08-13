Internap Corporation (INAP) and WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) and WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap Corporation 4 0.18 N/A -3.12 0.00 WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.38 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Internap Corporation and WidePoint Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Internap Corporation and WidePoint Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2% WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -2.5% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.91 beta indicates that Internap Corporation is 191.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, WidePoint Corporation has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Internap Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, WidePoint Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. WidePoint Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Internap Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Internap Corporation and WidePoint Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 WidePoint Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 638.92% for Internap Corporation with consensus price target of $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.9% of Internap Corporation shares and 23.7% of WidePoint Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Internap Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, WidePoint Corporation has 5.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19% WidePoint Corporation 4.05% -0.79% -5.2% -0.47% -23% 2.3%

For the past year Internap Corporation has -28.19% weaker performance while WidePoint Corporation has 2.3% stronger performance.

Summary

WidePoint Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Internap Corporation.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.