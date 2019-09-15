Internap Corporation (INAP) and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) Contrasting side by side

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap Corporation 3 0.19 N/A -3.12 0.00 Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Internap Corporation and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2% Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% -171.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.91 shows that Internap Corporation is 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Internap Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Internap Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Internap Corporation and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Internap Corporation’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 348.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.9% of Internap Corporation shares and 1.7% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares. Internap Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.08% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19% Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -4.35% -8.33% -45% -79.82% -99.73% -86.25%

For the past year Internap Corporation has stronger performance than Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Internap Corporation beats Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.