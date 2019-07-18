Internap Corporation (INAP) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Contrasting side by side

Both Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap Corporation 4 0.27 N/A -2.99 0.00 Computer Task Group Incorporated 4 0.15 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Internap Corporation and Computer Task Group Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Internap Corporation and Computer Task Group Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap Corporation 0.00% 748.1% -6.8% Computer Task Group Incorporated 0.00% -3.9% -1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Internap Corporation has a beta of 2.72 and its 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Computer Task Group Incorporated has a 0.54 beta which is 46.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Internap Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Computer Task Group Incorporated which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Computer Task Group Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Internap Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Internap Corporation and Computer Task Group Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Computer Task Group Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Internap Corporation has a 362.96% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15. On the other hand, Computer Task Group Incorporated’s potential upside is 84.73% and its consensus price target is $7.5. The results provided earlier shows that Internap Corporation appears more favorable than Computer Task Group Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Internap Corporation and Computer Task Group Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Internap Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.5% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internap Corporation -20.85% -28.78% -46.73% -51.87% -71.48% -19.52% Computer Task Group Incorporated -1.33% 6.73% 4.23% -2.42% -33.83% 8.82%

For the past year Internap Corporation has -19.52% weaker performance while Computer Task Group Incorporated has 8.82% stronger performance.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.