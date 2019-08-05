Intermolecular Inc. (IMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular Inc. 1 1.92 N/A -0.10 0.00 Veeco Instruments Inc. 12 1.19 N/A -8.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Intermolecular Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -11.1% Veeco Instruments Inc. 0.00% -80.7% -41.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that Intermolecular Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Veeco Instruments Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intermolecular Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veeco Instruments Inc. are 3.3 and 2.3 respectively. Intermolecular Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Veeco Instruments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Intermolecular Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s potential upside is 1.95% and its consensus price target is $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Intermolecular Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.2% of Veeco Instruments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.13% are Intermolecular Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Veeco Instruments Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85% Veeco Instruments Inc. -4.57% -3.72% -1.16% 21.53% -16.42% 60.73%

For the past year Intermolecular Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veeco Instruments Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intermolecular Inc. beats Veeco Instruments Inc.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.