Intermolecular Inc. (IMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) and eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular Inc. 1 1.90 N/A -0.07 0.00 eMagin Corporation 1 0.91 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Intermolecular Inc. and eMagin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intermolecular Inc. and eMagin Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -7.8% eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that Intermolecular Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. eMagin Corporation has a 0.27 beta and it is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intermolecular Inc. are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, eMagin Corporation has 1.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intermolecular Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eMagin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Intermolecular Inc. and eMagin Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 eMagin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.9% of Intermolecular Inc. shares and 34.8% of eMagin Corporation shares. Insiders owned 30.13% of Intermolecular Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.36% of eMagin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intermolecular Inc. 0% 4.93% 0.86% 26.34% -8.59% 15.84% eMagin Corporation 0.25% -13.05% -35.35% -62.67% -65.8% -48.53%

For the past year Intermolecular Inc. has 15.84% stronger performance while eMagin Corporation has -48.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intermolecular Inc. beats eMagin Corporation.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.