Intermolecular Inc. (IMI) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Comparing side by side

Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular Inc. 1 2.31 N/A -0.10 0.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 22 2.18 N/A 1.48 15.26

Table 1 demonstrates Intermolecular Inc. and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -11.1% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Intermolecular Inc. has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Intermolecular Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. are 7.2 and 6.4 respectively. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intermolecular Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.2% of Intermolecular Inc. shares and 93.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares. About 30.13% of Intermolecular Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. -6.53% -2.75% -0.96% 4.91% -13.95% 11.64%

For the past year Intermolecular Inc. was more bullish than Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. beats Intermolecular Inc.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules. This segment also provides advanced packaging with adaptive machine analytics chip-to-substrate bonders for flip chip and thermo-compression bonding applications; and electronic assembly solutions, as well as spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, equipment upgrading, and training services. The Expendable Tools segment offers various expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. This segmentÂ’s products include capillaries for use in ball bonders, as well as gold wire bonding; bonding wedges for use in heavy wire wedge bonders; dicing blades that are used for cutting silicon wafers into individual semiconductor dies. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.