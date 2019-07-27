Interlink Electronics Inc. (LINK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)

We are contrasting Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) and Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics Inc. 2 1.42 N/A 0.10 17.65 Vicor Corporation 34 4.38 N/A 0.78 41.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Interlink Electronics Inc. and Vicor Corporation. Vicor Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Interlink Electronics Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Interlink Electronics Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Interlink Electronics Inc. and Vicor Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 5.3% Vicor Corporation 0.00% 18.1% 15.2%

Risk & Volatility

Interlink Electronics Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Vicor Corporation’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.9 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interlink Electronics Inc. Its rival Vicor Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 3.7 respectively. Interlink Electronics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vicor Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.7% of Vicor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 83.87% are Interlink Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Vicor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interlink Electronics Inc. -10% -16.28% -17.43% -54.66% -67.86% -14.29% Vicor Corporation -8.27% 6.17% -12.63% -13.81% -15.04% -13.44%

For the past year Interlink Electronics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vicor Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Vicor Corporation beats Interlink Electronics Inc.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.