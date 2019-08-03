Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) Trades at $2.00 After Triangle; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Cut American Express Co (AXP) Holding

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 61.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 25,788 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 15,889 shares with $1.74 million value, down from 41,677 last quarter. American Express Co now has $103.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 123,917 shares to 227,416 valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 68,930 shares and now owns 159,039 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.94 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 760 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh has invested 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 2,250 shares. Monetary Grp has 7,025 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Serv invested in 80,895 shares or 4.92% of the stock. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation reported 2,153 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 13,598 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.36% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 101,668 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 236,838 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,004 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.63% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation reported 114,487 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.6% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 262,955 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22. Deutsche Bank maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Stephens. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.