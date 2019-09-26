Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) At $6.74 Forms Bottom; ESSILOR LUXOTTICA ORDINARY SHARES (ESLOF) Shorts Raised By 3.34%

ESSILOR LUXOTTICA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) had an increase of 3.34% in short interest. ESLOF’s SI was 690,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.34% from 668,300 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 460 days are for ESSILOR LUXOTTICA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ESLOF)’s short sellers to cover ESLOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 326 shares traded. EssilorLuxottica Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) formed multiple bottom with $6.20 target or 8.00% below today’s $6.74 share price. Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) has $43.69 million valuation. The stock increased 10.13% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 26,439 shares traded or 510.32% up from the average. Interlink Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) has declined 65.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.63% the S&P500. Some Historical LINK News: 15/03/2018 – INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC – “ORGANIC REVENUES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017”; 03/05/2018 – Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces ISO 13485 Certification; 03/05/2018 – lnterlink Electronics, Inc. Announces ISO 13485 Certification; 15/03/2018 INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00

Essilor International SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme designs, makes, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $61.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. It has a 35.7 P/E ratio. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.