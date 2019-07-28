Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) At $1.95 Forms Bottom; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) formed multiple bottom with $1.79 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.95 share price. Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) has $12.64M valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 4,006 shares traded or 271.96% up from the average. Interlink Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) has declined 67.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LINK News: 15/03/2018 – INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC – “ORGANIC REVENUES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017”; 03/05/2018 – Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces ISO 13485 Certification; 03/05/2018 – lnterlink Electronics, Inc. Announces ISO 13485 Certification; 15/03/2018 INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the shares of ED in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. See Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $87.0000 91.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $86.0000 87.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $85 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $83 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $85 Initiate

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold Interlink Electronics, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,636 shares or 41.84% less from 25,165 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 3,496 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 11,140 shares.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.10 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Sunrun Has Found a Way to Crack Energy Storage Markets – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConEd under fire after weekend NYC blackout – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Than Its 5.0% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 buys, and 0 insider sales for $155,987 activity. 30 shares were bought by McAvoy John, worth $2,283. Another trade for 88 shares valued at $7,783 was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. OATES JOSEPH P bought $551 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, February 28. Sanchez Robert bought $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. Cawley Timothy also bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. HOGLUND ROBERT N had bought 28 shares worth $2,353. The insider Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,243.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Citigroup holds 0.04% or 453,197 shares. Orrstown Fincl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 975 shares. Bowen Hanes & Company invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Tcw Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Calamos Advsr Limited stated it has 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Keybank Association Oh owns 16,731 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.22% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 4.29 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc, New York-based fund reported 24,083 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communication Limited invested in 0.63% or 6,300 shares. Schulhoff holds 0.25% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 5,431 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,991 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company has 9,717 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.24 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 19.77 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.