Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) At $1.80 Forms Bottom; Rbf Capital Has Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Position

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc analyzed 5,000 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)'s stock rose 11.82%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 10,000 shares with $1.59 million value, down from 15,000 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $126.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 2.25 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500.

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) formed multiple bottom with $1.66 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.80 share price. Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) has $11.67M valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 859 shares traded or 19.14% up from the average. Interlink Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) has declined 67.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LINK News: 15/03/2018 – INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC – “ORGANIC REVENUES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017”; 03/05/2018 – Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces ISO 13485 Certification; 15/03/2018 INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 03/05/2018 – lnterlink Electronics, Inc. Announces ISO 13485 Certification

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold Interlink Electronics, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,636 shares or 41.84% less from 25,165 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 3,496 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 11,140 shares.

Rbf Capital Llc increased Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) stake by 10,000 shares to 18,000 valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) stake by 102,502 shares and now owns 188,302 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 20.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.