Interlink Electronics Inc. (LINK) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Contrasting side by side

Since Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics Inc. 2 1.92 N/A 0.10 19.61 RF Industries Ltd. 7 1.54 N/A 0.41 19.86

In table 1 we can see Interlink Electronics Inc. and RF Industries Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RF Industries Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Interlink Electronics Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Interlink Electronics Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than RF Industries Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Interlink Electronics Inc. and RF Industries Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 5.3% RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 13.7% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.93 beta means Interlink Electronics Inc.’s volatility is 7.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, RF Industries Ltd.’s 78.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

12.9 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interlink Electronics Inc. Its rival RF Industries Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 4.8 respectively. Interlink Electronics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RF Industries Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.5% of RF Industries Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 83.87% of Interlink Electronics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, RF Industries Ltd. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interlink Electronics Inc. 0% 7.53% 2.56% -48.05% -65.63% -4.76% RF Industries Ltd. 10.93% 4.84% 8.02% -0.36% -14.38% 13.22%

For the past year Interlink Electronics Inc. had bearish trend while RF Industries Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors RF Industries Ltd. beats Interlink Electronics Inc.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.