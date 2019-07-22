Interlink Electronics Inc. (LINK) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics Inc. 2 1.46 N/A 0.10 17.65 MicroVision Inc. 1 4.68 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Interlink Electronics Inc. and MicroVision Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Interlink Electronics Inc. and MicroVision Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 5.3% MicroVision Inc. 0.00% -444.8% -106.2%

Risk and Volatility

Interlink Electronics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. MicroVision Inc.’s 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

Interlink Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 and a Quick Ratio of 11.5. Competitively, MicroVision Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Interlink Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Interlink Electronics Inc. and MicroVision Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MicroVision Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 369.23% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.4% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares and 23.5% of MicroVision Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 83.87% of Interlink Electronics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, MicroVision Inc. has 1.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interlink Electronics Inc. -10% -16.28% -17.43% -54.66% -67.86% -14.29% MicroVision Inc. -12.56% -21.05% -22.18% -20.66% -43.53% 34.66%

For the past year Interlink Electronics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance while MicroVision Inc. has 34.66% stronger performance.

Summary

Interlink Electronics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors MicroVision Inc.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.