Interlink Electronics Inc. (LINK) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Diversified Electronics company, Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.87% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Interlink Electronics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.70% 5.30% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Interlink Electronics Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics Inc. N/A 2 19.61 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Interlink Electronics Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Interlink Electronics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.87 2.80

The peers have a potential upside of 76.12%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Interlink Electronics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interlink Electronics Inc. 0% 7.53% 2.56% -48.05% -65.63% -4.76% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Interlink Electronics Inc. had bearish trend while Interlink Electronics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Interlink Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 and a Quick Ratio of 11.5. Competitively, Interlink Electronics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Interlink Electronics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Interlink Electronics Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Interlink Electronics Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.93. Competitively, Interlink Electronics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Interlink Electronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Interlink Electronics Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.