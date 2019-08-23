Interlink Electronics Inc. (LINK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 83.87% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Interlink Electronics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.70% 5.30% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings and Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics Inc. N/A 2 19.61 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Interlink Electronics Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Interlink Electronics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.80 2.80

As a group, Diversified Electronics companies have a potential upside of 78.80%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Interlink Electronics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interlink Electronics Inc. 0% 7.53% 2.56% -48.05% -65.63% -4.76% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Interlink Electronics Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance while Interlink Electronics Inc.’s peers have 45.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interlink Electronics Inc. are 12.9 and 11.5. Competitively, Interlink Electronics Inc.’s competitors have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Interlink Electronics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Interlink Electronics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that Interlink Electronics Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Interlink Electronics Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Interlink Electronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Interlink Electronics Inc.’s rivals beat Interlink Electronics Inc.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.