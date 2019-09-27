Interface (TILE) Valuation Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted by $1.45 Million Its Stake; Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose While Credit Capital Investments Cut Stake

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 102,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 601,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, down from 703,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.58% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 69.55 million shares traded or 165.67% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 96,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.88 million, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 424,068 shares traded or 10.08% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $77.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 20,000 shares to 66,579 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 401,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. America First Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,335 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd accumulated 613,009 shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Ltd reported 12,698 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Amica Retiree reported 4,782 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Lc owns 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 28,180 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sun Life stated it has 904 shares. Dalal Street Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23.43% or 1.79 million shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 105 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 28,514 are owned by Asset Mngmt. Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 4.55% or 5.02 million shares. Ww invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Virtu Financial Limited Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cable One Inc by 5,719 shares to 14,216 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,113 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).