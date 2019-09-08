Interface (TILE) Shares Declined While Panagora Asset Management Increased Stake; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position Held by Nottingham Advisors Inc

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 51,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 395,011 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 343,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $657.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 237,650 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 53,978 shares to 239,917 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 560,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,472 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 140,778 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kistler owns 2,490 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 278,467 shares. Virginia-based Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.94% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Barrett Asset Ltd reported 455,236 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 4.43% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dowling Yahnke holds 46,410 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 478 shares. Baskin Svcs Inc holds 4,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Management reported 4,943 shares. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.11% stake. Ws Management Lllp stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 3.77 million shares. Stephens Invest Management Lc holds 0% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1,686 shares. Kennedy Management reported 303,620 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 23,052 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 171,080 shares. State Street holds 1.74M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2.69M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Principal Fincl Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc reported 516,349 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). 188,712 are held by Comerica Comml Bank. Assetmark Inc invested in 108 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 399 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).