Interface (TILE) Shareholder Harvey Partners Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined; American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose While Personal Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.11 Million Its Stake

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $866.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 829,995 shares traded or 122.69% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 5,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.29M, down from 260,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.34 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 89,771 shares. 15,507 were reported by Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 79,596 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 60,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested in 200,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Mgmt invested 0.11% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Us Bankshares De reported 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 13,582 shares. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 1,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 150 shares. 250,317 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Westwood Hldgs Inc reported 0.39% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 25,098 shares.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 49,894 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $28.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 50,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

