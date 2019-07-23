Interface (TILE) Shareholder Harvey Partners Cut Holding by $435,000 as Shares Declined; Stoneridge (SRI) Stock Price Rose While Nwq Investment Management Company Trimmed by $407,260 Its Position

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 174,232 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE)

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 14,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 908,223 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.21M, down from 922,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 134,123 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 115,987 shares to 620,151 shares, valued at $25.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 16,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 52.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SRI’s profit will be $7.46M for 30.54 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Pembroke Limited, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 825,290 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Citigroup has 17,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 19,544 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Gamco Et Al has 0.06% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Northern Trust accumulated 347,251 shares or 0% of the stock. 331,904 are owned by Geode Mngmt Limited Co. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 627,319 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Com. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 14,551 shares. 64,670 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. 17,522 were reported by American Grp Inc Inc. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 188,928 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 171,080 shares. Cambiar Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 192,991 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl reported 0% stake. Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 25,476 shares. Pnc Group has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Renaissance Tech Lc reported 200,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 50,253 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). 614 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company. Aperio Grp Ltd Co owns 74,842 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has 0.01% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 574,650 shares. 79,596 are held by Pinebridge Lp. Spark Management Ltd Com accumulated 46,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

