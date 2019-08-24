Interface (TILE) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.20 Million as Share Value Declined; General Electric (GE) Shares Rose While Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Raised Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 213,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $644.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 699,800 shares traded or 96.92% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 236,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 7.28 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.04 million, up from 7.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98 million shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 20/04/2018 – GE sets aside $1.5 billion for investigation settlement after talks with the Justice Department; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q-End Industrial Backlog $372.3B, Up 7%; 06/03/2018 – 58GU: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS IT PLANS DISPOSITION OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,109 shares to 156,695 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceutic. (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 93,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,149 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4,680 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 29.09M shares in its portfolio. Hartline Investment Corp owns 30,893 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2.75 million shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 98,613 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 33,843 are held by Condor Cap. Ballentine Ltd Liability Co accumulated 85,001 shares. Town & Country Bankshares & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 0.17% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 36,609 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 0.56% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.33% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cordasco Ntwk has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Mercantile Tru owns 98,577 shares. Fincl Consulate holds 0.09% or 20,333 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 345,444 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 45,681 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Lp holds 0% or 54,206 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 3,705 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 51,924 shares. Kennedy Cap Management accumulated 303,620 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt has 1,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 965,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Of Vermont reported 4,013 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp stated it has 46,903 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2.44 million are held by Westwood Gru Incorporated. First Mercantile Tru Com reported 19,369 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Blackrock accumulated 9.08 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,536 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $25.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,753 shares, and cut its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA).