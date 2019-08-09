Interface (TILE) Market Value Declined While Harvey Partners Cut Stake by $435,000; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Trimmed by $1.53 Million

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $680.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 108,819 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 15,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 111,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, down from 126,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $110.35. About 7.53 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON FARES IN REPORT TODAY; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $28.18 million for 6.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) by 289,160 shares to 939,975 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 17,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.90 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.