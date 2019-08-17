Interface (TILE) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined; Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $8.14 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 390,365 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.47 million, down from 432,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62M shares traded or 54.28% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 44,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 77,853 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 121,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.59M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 145,188 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,480 shares to 8,355 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 333,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $27.46 million for 5.84 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.61 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV) by 658,580 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB) by 23,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).