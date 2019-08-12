Interface Inc. (TILE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Since Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) and Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP) are part of the Textile Industrial industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interface Inc. 16 0.52 N/A 0.60 23.26 Culp Inc. 19 0.66 N/A 0.41 44.04

Table 1 highlights Interface Inc. and Culp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Culp Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Interface Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Interface Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Interface Inc. and Culp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 4.1% Culp Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Interface Inc.’s current beta is 1.46 and it happens to be 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Culp Inc.’s 0.49 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Interface Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Culp Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Culp Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Interface Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Interface Inc. and Culp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 87.2%. About 1.8% of Interface Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are Culp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interface Inc. -11.38% -10.47% -12.06% -13.21% -37.14% -2.74% Culp Inc. -1.43% -6.45% -12.85% -3.85% -27.98% -4.92%

For the past year Interface Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Culp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Culp Inc. beats Interface Inc.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. The company also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. In addition, it offers proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound for interior finishes under the Intersept trademark; TacTiles carpet tile installation system; raised/access flooring products under the Intercell brand; and turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business, as well as sells traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance. The company sells its products directly to end-users; and to architects, engineers, interior designers, contracting firms, and other specifiers through independent contractors or distributors, as well as sells its FLOR branded products through catalogs, Internet, and retail stores. It has product showrooms or design studios in United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and China. Interface, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, microdenier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, sofa-beds, chairs, loveseats, recliners, sectionals, office seating, and other institutional settings, as well as for use in fabrics markets. Culp, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.