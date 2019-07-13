Interface Inc. (TILE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Since Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) and Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) are part of the Textile Industrial industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interface Inc. 16 0.73 N/A 0.60 26.98 Albany International Corp. 73 2.57 N/A 3.17 22.73

In table 1 we can see Interface Inc. and Albany International Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Albany International Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Interface Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Interface Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Albany International Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Interface Inc. and Albany International Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 4.5% Albany International Corp. 0.00% 16.8% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.53 beta indicates that Interface Inc. is 53.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Albany International Corp.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Interface Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Albany International Corp. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Albany International Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Interface Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Interface Inc. and Albany International Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albany International Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Albany International Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $93 average price target and a 14.67% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.9% of Interface Inc. shares and 98.4% of Albany International Corp. shares. 1.8% are Interface Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Albany International Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interface Inc. 0.44% -2.13% -7.11% -5.02% -28.69% 12.84% Albany International Corp. -5.22% -1.11% -3.03% -1.86% 20.97% 15.49%

For the past year Interface Inc. has weaker performance than Albany International Corp.

Summary

Albany International Corp. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Interface Inc.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. The company also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. In addition, it offers proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound for interior finishes under the Intersept trademark; TacTiles carpet tile installation system; raised/access flooring products under the Intercell brand; and turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business, as well as sells traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance. The company sells its products directly to end-users; and to architects, engineers, interior designers, contracting firms, and other specifiers through independent contractors or distributors, as well as sells its FLOR branded products through catalogs, Internet, and retail stores. It has product showrooms or design studios in United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and China. Interface, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) segments. The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts. It also provides customized and consumable fabrics that are used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, tannery, and textile industries; and sells its products directly to customer end-users. The AEC segment offers composite structures based on proprietary technology to customers in the aerospace and defense industries. Albany International Corp. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.