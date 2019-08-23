Interface Inc. (TILE) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) is a company in the Textile Industrial industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Interface Inc. has 98% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 83.92% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.8% of Interface Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.74% of all Textile Industrial companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Interface Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface Inc. 0.00% 14.40% 4.10% Industry Average 3.18% 9.45% 3.93%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Interface Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Interface Inc. N/A 15 23.26 Industry Average 28.43M 893.37M 29.92

Interface Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Interface Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the competitors is 95.17%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Interface Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interface Inc. -11.38% -10.47% -12.06% -13.21% -37.14% -2.74% Industry Average 4.20% 2.31% 10.73% 24.95% 33.21% 37.74%

For the past year Interface Inc. had bearish trend while Interface Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Interface Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Interface Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 1.70 Quick Ratio. Interface Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Interface Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Interface Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.46. In other hand, Interface Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Interface Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Interface Inc.’s competitors beat Interface Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. The company also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. In addition, it offers proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound for interior finishes under the Intersept trademark; TacTiles carpet tile installation system; raised/access flooring products under the Intercell brand; and turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business, as well as sells traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance. The company sells its products directly to end-users; and to architects, engineers, interior designers, contracting firms, and other specifiers through independent contractors or distributors, as well as sells its FLOR branded products through catalogs, Internet, and retail stores. It has product showrooms or design studios in United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and China. Interface, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.