Interface Inc. (TILE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) is a company in the Textile Industrial industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Interface Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.54% of all Textile Industrial’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Interface Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.28% of all Textile Industrial companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Interface Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface Inc. 0.00% 13.90% 4.50% Industry Average 3.51% 11.48% 5.60%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Interface Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Interface Inc. N/A 16 26.98 Industry Average 30.98M 883.60M 25.21

Interface Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Interface Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

The peers have a potential upside of 123.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Interface Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interface Inc. 0.44% -2.13% -7.11% -5.02% -28.69% 12.84% Industry Average 0.66% 4.04% 1.71% 0.00% 20.97% 9.73%

For the past year Interface Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interface Inc. are 2.5 and 1.3. Competitively, Interface Inc.’s peers have 2.92 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Interface Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Interface Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Interface Inc. has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Interface Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.11 which is 11.20% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Interface Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Interface Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Interface Inc.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. The company also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. In addition, it offers proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound for interior finishes under the Intersept trademark; TacTiles carpet tile installation system; raised/access flooring products under the Intercell brand; and turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business, as well as sells traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance. The company sells its products directly to end-users; and to architects, engineers, interior designers, contracting firms, and other specifiers through independent contractors or distributors, as well as sells its FLOR branded products through catalogs, Internet, and retail stores. It has product showrooms or design studios in United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and China. Interface, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.