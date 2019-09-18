Interface Inc. (TILE) and Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Contrasting side by side

Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) and Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP) are two firms in the Textile Industrial that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interface Inc. 15 0.58 N/A 0.60 23.26 Culp Inc. 18 0.71 N/A 0.41 44.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Interface Inc. and Culp Inc. Culp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Interface Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Interface Inc. is currently more affordable than Culp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 4.1% Culp Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Interface Inc.’s current beta is 1.46 and it happens to be 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Culp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.49 beta which makes it 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interface Inc. are 2.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Culp Inc. has 3.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Culp Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Interface Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Interface Inc. and Culp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Culp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Culp Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 4.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Interface Inc. and Culp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98% and 87.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Interface Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Culp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interface Inc. -11.38% -10.47% -12.06% -13.21% -37.14% -2.74% Culp Inc. -1.43% -6.45% -12.85% -3.85% -27.98% -4.92%

For the past year Interface Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Culp Inc.

Summary

Culp Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Interface Inc.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. The company also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. In addition, it offers proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound for interior finishes under the Intersept trademark; TacTiles carpet tile installation system; raised/access flooring products under the Intercell brand; and turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business, as well as sells traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance. The company sells its products directly to end-users; and to architects, engineers, interior designers, contracting firms, and other specifiers through independent contractors or distributors, as well as sells its FLOR branded products through catalogs, Internet, and retail stores. It has product showrooms or design studios in United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and China. Interface, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, microdenier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, sofa-beds, chairs, loveseats, recliners, sectionals, office seating, and other institutional settings, as well as for use in fabrics markets. Culp, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.