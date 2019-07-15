Interface, Inc. (TILE) Analysts See $0.49 EPS; Roffman Miller Associates Decreased Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding

Analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. TILE’s profit would be $29.39 million giving it 7.68 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Interface, Inc.’s analysts see 250.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 600,847 shares traded or 61.58% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) stake by 16.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 11,442 shares as Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)’s stock rose 35.51%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 59,658 shares with $4.14 million value, down from 71,100 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc. now has $29.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 1.66 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyson Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TSN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Personal Fin Service reported 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Raymond James Na holds 0.01% or 3,418 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma has 1.46% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Denali Advsrs Lc holds 2.53% or 242,900 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 899 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa reported 0.47% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 1.09 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moody Bancshares Division invested in 0% or 441 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs stated it has 48,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management has 3,084 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Group Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 4,844 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,211 shares to 358,610 valued at $42.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chubb Limited stake by 14,915 shares and now owns 74,539 shares. Colgate (NYSE:CL) was raised too.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.28M for 13.84 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSN) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tyson Foods Stock Popped 51.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Foods: We’re Activating the Ingredients for More Growth – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Reaffirms Tyson Foods As ‘Top Pick’ For 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Surged 64% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Tile Shop to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Interface, Inc. (TILE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Outlook for Textile-Home Furnishing Looks Grim – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday’s ETF Movers: KRE, ITB – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Drive Shack Inc. (DS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $902.81 million. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. It has a 21.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services.